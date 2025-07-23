Pat Narduzzi calls out Bill Belichick, UNC to reach ACC title game

Pat Narduzzi isn't known for too many viral quotes. He let his guard down a bit Wednesday at ACC media days and in the process threw a verbal jab at Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

Speaking to a small group of reporters during a breakout-session at the annual event in Charlotte, North Carolina, Narduzzi was asked his thoughts on Belichick's arrival -- unorthodox as it was -- to the University of North Carolina as that program's head coach, a first in college for the six-time Super Bowl-winning NFL icon.

"Well, you know, I'll be shocked if he doesn't have success," said Narduzzi, just 10-15 in his last 25 games at Pitt after winning 20 games in 2021-22. "I don't have a crystal ball; I'm not genius over here. He's a heck of a football coach, but It takes players, it takes coaches. It takes a program together, it takes everybody moving in the same direction. I'm sure with the president there at North Carolina and new A.D. now coming in, Bill Belichick and his entire staff will do a helluva job."

Then, Narduzzi rocked back at the small stage and delivered his zinger.

"I expect him to be in the championship game against Pitt," he said. "Because you got Bill Belichick. You better be, right?"

In the earlier, larger formal interview room, Narduzzi had given a bit more of a canned answer but praised the arrival of Belichick into the ACC -- though he wondered aloud about receiving a North Carolina question as the Pitt head coach.

"Is this a Pitt question, or is this a North Carolina question? Bill Belichick, one of the greatest coaches to ever coach the game," Narduzzi said. "Won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. I've enjoyed conversations with him, whether it be at Amelia Island or in Zoom calls with ACC coaches. He's a tremendous football coach, really smart.

"Again, he adds a lot of flavor and excitement to the ACC. When you look at Bill Belichick coming to the Atlantic Coast Conference, it just tells you how attractive our conference is."





While Narduzzi's comment was amusing, he clearly has bigger issues to solve in his own Panthers program. Pitt enters the 2025 season with a six-game losing streak.