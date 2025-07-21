Memphis is reportedly proposing to pay well over $200 million for opportunity to join Big 12

When the Big 12 was initially exploring expansion, before eventually extending invitations to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in 2023, Memphis was among the schools being considered to make the jump to a Power Four league.

Ultimately, the league decided on the other schools, and then when the Pac-12 fell apart they picked up Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, leaving the Tigers out of the mix again.

Now Memphis has reportedly put together one of the most aggressive membership proposals in the history of college athletics in their quest to join the Big 12.

Ross Dellenger shares that Memphis president Bill Hardgrave has been meeting with presidents and athletic administrators of Big 12 schools over the past year, and those meetings have led to the Tigers being prepared to offer as much of $200 million to the league over the next five years. SMU made a similar pact with the ACC, forgoing their share of revenue distribution for their first nine years in the league.

Memphis, who has conceded to sit out of revenue distribution for at least five years as part of their proposal, has acknowledged this afternoon that “talks have not gone in their favor.”

Further expansion of the Big 12, which currently sits at 16 members, would require approval from 12 members.

Once considered one of the toughest college football jobs in the country, the program has found renewed footing and success the last few head coaches, starting with the leadership of Justin Fuente, and then Mike Norvell, and most recently Ryan Silverfield who has put together back-to-back double-digit win seasons with the Tigers and is 42-21 overall.

Located in a significant media market, Memphis also brings relationships with FedEx, Lowes and AutoZone to the table, as the Tigers see this proposal as a "no risk" concept for the league.

The move marks an important milestone in college athletics, as it could help pave the way for a school to literally purchase themselves a spot in a coveted Power Four league.

It's worth noting that their price tag to leave The American Conference would be in the ball park of $25 million.