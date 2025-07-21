Former national champion, North Central head coach Jeff Thorne facing fight of his life

As a few of you know, this February my father, Jeff, was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. He then went thru 9 rounds of chemotherapy and was set to have his stomach and the tumor removed earlier this week. Unfortunately, after beginning the surgery, doctors found that the cancer had progressed and spread to the point that they said he was inoperable.



I share this today as a request for help and assistance from anybody who may have information or connections on alternative treatments or previous experience with a similar case. Please reach out if you are knowledgeable in immunotherapy, integrative/holistic treatments, targeted therapies, etc.



Although there are many things up in the air right now. One thing is for certain: Christ will be glorified in this. There is a peace knowing we serve a God who has already defeated death. That’s not just some positivity talk, that’s truth. While our faith is fully in Him and His power, I believe it’s my duty here on earth to do all that I can to find resources and as much help as possible. Then leave the rest to God. I have already received great direction from people close to me, which we’re very thankful for. Now we’re just looking for anything that could be a breakthrough.



I know that millions of people and families are currently battling this disease among others. But I feel that I should use the small following I’ve accumulated over the past few years as a resource.



My dad means the world to me and my family. He has impacted countless lives over the course of his life, both as a football coach and as a man. And that is sure to continue through this journey.



Thank you !