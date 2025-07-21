Former national champion, North Central head coach Jeff Thorne facing fight of his life

Prayers are needed for former North Central (D-III - IL) head coach Jeff Thorne.
Thorne, who served as the offensive coordinator at North Central under his father for over a decade before taking over as head coach in 2015, compiled an impressive record at the small college level, going 66-10 overall with a national title in 2019 and four CCIW titles. He would leave Naperville for the opportunity to become the offensive coordinator for Tim Lester's final season at Western Michigan in 2022.
Now, after being diagnosed with stomach cancer back in February, Jeff is facing the fight of his life.
Former Auburn and Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, who is currently with the Bengals battling to make the 53-man roster, took to Instagram to share the following update on his dad over the weekend.
As a few of you know, this February my father, Jeff, was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. He then went thru 9 rounds of chemotherapy and was set to have his stomach and the tumor removed earlier this week. Unfortunately, after beginning the surgery, doctors found that the cancer had progressed and spread to the point that they said he was inoperable.
I share this today as a request for help and assistance from anybody who may have information or connections on alternative treatments or previous experience with a similar case. Please reach out if you are knowledgeable in immunotherapy, integrative/holistic treatments, targeted therapies, etc.
Although there are many things up in the air right now. One thing is for certain: Christ will be glorified in this. There is a peace knowing we serve a God who has already defeated death. That’s not just some positivity talk, that’s truth. While our faith is fully in Him and His power, I believe it’s my duty here on earth to do all that I can to find resources and as much help as possible. Then leave the rest to God. I have already received great direction from people close to me, which we’re very thankful for. Now we’re just looking for anything that could be a breakthrough.
I know that millions of people and families are currently battling this disease among others. But I feel that I should use the small following I’ve accumulated over the past few years as a resource.
My dad means the world to me and my family. He has impacted countless lives over the course of his life, both as a football coach and as a man. And that is sure to continue through this journey.
Thank you !
Jeff impacted countless lives during his life and coaching career.
Please join us in praying for Jeff, and his family during this difficult time as they explore every available option.