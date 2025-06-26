Junior college program looks to make unprecedented move to Division II

Earlier this week St. Thomas (FCS - MN) formally completed their four-year transition process from Division III to Division I and the Tommies are now eligible for the FCS postseason.

Now another program is looking to make a similar move, except this school is looking to make the unprecedented jump from the Junior College ranks to Division II.

Lackawanna College has received an invitation from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to become the league's 18th member.

The invite signals Lackawanna's intent to make the transition from NJCAA to NCAA Division II in the coming years, the school's release shares.

Lackawanna President Dr. Jill A. Murray notes that the school is committed to "broaden offerings" in both athletics and academics to help students chase their dreams.

Lackawanna will be the third school to ever transition to Division II, and will be first football program to ever make the jump.

They are set to join a league with a rich football tradition with programs like Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, Gannon, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, and Clarion to name a few, as well as a number of other schools in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For those wondering how a school offering mainly two-year degrees can make this transition, Lackawanna already offers 8 bachelor's degree programs to go along with 25 associate degree programs, as well as 30 Continuing Education and professional certificates.

Last year, Lackawanna went 7-3, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked among the top 7 in the country (Snow College, and two losses to Georgia Military)

Speaking of making transitions to a bigger stage, on the west coast, Sacramento State has made their intention to transition as well, with the goal of going from FCS to an FBS program. However, they've hit significant hurdles recently with the NCAA as schools looking to transition are required to be invited by a conference, and that has not yet happened for the Hornets.