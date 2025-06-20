Sources: NC State football snags FCS position coach for staff role

Little more than two months before the start of the 2025 season, some six weeks before preseason camp opens and just as the FBS peak recruiting period of June is winding down, North Carolina State has added a staff member, FootballScoop has learned.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dave Doeren's program is adding Robbie Mangas to its staff as an offensive analyst.

Most recently, Mangas -- a former University of Buffalo player -- had served as the tight ends coach for Mike Willis' FCS Marist Red Foxes football program in New York.

The exit of Mangas means that Willis and Marist will need to hire a replacement for an on-field, assistant coach's position.

Marist is set to open its 2025 season with a home tilt against transitioning FCS program New Haven on Friday, Aug. 29 before facing Bucknell at home eight days later.

NC State, which is hosting a massive weekend of official visitors in Raleigh today through Sunday, is coming off a 6-7 season in which the Wolfpack dropped three of their final four games.