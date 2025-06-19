Lane Kiffin pays tribute to late Mother

In a brutal year of personal loss, Lane Kiffin revealed earlier this week that his mother, Robin, had passed away -- less than a year after the passing of Lane's father, Monte Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin announced Tuesday that his mother had passed away, She was 81 years old.

Her death on June 17 is roughly 48 weeks after the passing of Monte Kiffin, the venerable college and famed former NFL coach who passed away July 11, 2024, at the age 84.

Lane Kiffin, entering his sixth season atop the Ole Miss football program, shared numerous photos and shared poignant words on social media following the loss of his mother.

"Will miss you Mom," Kiffin posted, along with a family photo. "Thank you for everything and say hi to Pops. I'm glad your broken heart can now be healed with him again."

The 50-year-old coach, who's served in the NFL atop the Raiders franchise and at the collegiate level at Tennessee, USC, FAU and Ole Miss, as well as decorated stints as an offensive coordinator at both USC and for Nick Saban at Alabama, added several additional family photos.

Bet you two are having a huge Pops hug. Love you guys. ❤️💙. My biggest fans. pic.twitter.com/7wWYihICqp — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 18, 2025