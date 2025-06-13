Contract details released for new Michigan State athletics director (Michigan State Football)

Contract details released for new Michigan State athletics director

By Zach Barnett

Jun 13, 20255 hours ago

Michigan State athletics director J Batt will make plenty of C Ash in his new role. 

According to contract details released Friday by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free PressBatt will earn $1.85 million in the first year of a 6-year contract. Batt will take home $100,000 annual raises, topping out at $2.35 million in the final year of the pact.

In December, Batt signed a 2-year extension at Georgia Tech that paid him in the low seven figures. Michigan State paid $2 million to buy him out of that contract.

The $1.85 million starting salary puts him below Michigan's Warde Manuel, who signed an extension in December worth a reported $2.4 million on average, and below Ohio State's Ross Bjork and his $2 million annual salary, but above the $1.75 million Troy Dannen will make in his second year at Nebraska.

Most relevantly, Michigan State will pay Batt far more than his predecessor; whose salary was below $900,000 upon his departure. 


