Michigan State athletics director J Batt will make plenty of C Ash in his new role.

According to contract details released Friday by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Batt will earn $1.85 million in the first year of a 6-year contract. Batt will take home $100,000 annual raises, topping out at $2.35 million in the final year of the pact.

In December, Batt signed a 2-year extension at Georgia Tech that paid him in the low seven figures. Michigan State paid $2 million to buy him out of that contract.

The $1.85 million starting salary puts him below Michigan's Warde Manuel, who signed an extension in December worth a reported $2.4 million on average, and below Ohio State's Ross Bjork and his $2 million annual salary, but above the $1.75 million Troy Dannen will make in his second year at Nebraska.

Most relevantly, Michigan State will pay Batt far more than his predecessor; whose salary was below $900,000 upon his departure.