UCF officially changes name of football stadium to the Bounce House

Quick: How many FBS schools play in a home venue with a suffix other than "Stadium"? If you knew the answer before Thursday, congratulations, but it's time to update the number.

UCF announced Thursday that, effective July 1, its home will officially change its name from FBC Mortgage Stadium to the Acrisure Bounce House.

“Since the beginning of our partnership, the stadium has become an iconic symbol of the UCF football experience, and we’re excited to continue that tradition with Acrisure,” said AD Terry Mohajir. “The Bounce House is a place of pride, energy, and unforgettable moments, and this new name reflects both our vibrant identity and a dynamic, forward-thinking partner.”

Opened in 2007, the structure debuted under the name Bright House Networks Stadium. That name stuck for a decade, until it was changed to Spectrum Stadium (2017-19). Without a naming rights deal in place, the name was temporarily changed to the Bounce House for the 2020-21 seasons, then changed to FBC Mortgage Stadium in 2022. The school and FBC Mortgage signed a 10-year contract, which is still under effect. FBC Mortgage is re-branding as Acrisure Mortgage effective July 1 to align with its parent company, which triggered the name change. If that name sounds familiar, that's because the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and Pitt Panthers) changed its name from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium in 2023.

🏟️ Acrisure Bounce House 🏟️



The new name of @UCF_Football’s home is official!



📰 https://t.co/isxZnTbctc pic.twitter.com/Rl62jbxWh4 — UCF Knights 🌴 (@UCFKnights) June 12, 2025

If you're wondering where the nickname -- and now real name -- comes from: UCF's official release says the name was coined because of its "energetic atmosphere." That's certainly one explanation. The other is that the name arose pretty soon after the stadium, built for $55 million, opened, fans noticed that when they jumped, the stadium bounced.

FBS venues with names suffixes other than "Stadium"

Acrisure Bounce House -- UCF

Alamodome -- UTSA

Cajun Field -- Louisiana

Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex -- Hawaii

Folsom Field -- Colorado

Glass Bowl -- Toledo

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse

Kroger Field -- Kentucky

Kyle Field -- Texas A&M

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- USC