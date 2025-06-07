NCAA President, College Sports Commission urge new era in college athletics with House Settlement

The brand-new College Sports Commission, formed to be launched simultaneously upon U.S. District Court Judge Claudia Wilken's long-awaited approval of the House Settlement, revealed on Friday night that it intended to begin its oversight of Name, Image and Likeness deals immediately.

Meanwhile, NCAA President Charlie Baker heralded Wilken's final approval as a pathway to change.

"Approving the agreement reached by the NCAA, the defendant conferences and student-athletes in the settlement opens a pathway to begin stabilizing college sports," Baker wrote in an open letter.

With Baker's letter released almost exactly as the College Sports Commission revealed Major League Baseball executive Bryan Seeley as its CEO, it's hardly happenstance that the CSC declared it intended to begin review of all NIL deals worth more than $600 today.

The organization posted the following on its now-public website:

"Starting June 7, 2025, NCAA Division I student-athletes must report third-party Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with a total value of six hundred dollars ($600) or more in the aggregate. The College Sports Commission will utilize NIL Go, an online portal built with assistance from Deloitte, to determine whether third-party NIL deals are made with the purpose of using a student-athlete’s NIL for a valid business purpose and do not exceed a reasonable range of compensation. Additional guidance on third-party NIL deal reporting will be provided to student-athletes as their institutions are onboarded to NIL Go."

Additionally, the CSC notes to visitors of its website that "It's a new day in college sports. Schools across the country are now able to revenue-share directly with student-athletes."

A Harvard Law School graduate who had spearheaded oversight matters for Major League Baseball, Seeley issued the following statement Friday night:

“I look forward to implementing a system that prioritizes fairness, integrity, and opportunity," Seeley said, "while preserving the values that make college sports unique,

"I am energized by the work ahead and excited to begin building out our team.”

The group further declares, "College sports have a clear path forward toward a bright and stable future."

Baker's full letter is available via this link or below:



