Mario Cristobal loses key member of his staff

Ask any college head football coach the most important role in his program, and some will note GMs in the changing landscape of college football, but for decades a coach's strength coach has been considered the most important hire a program makes.

Aaron Feld has been a staple alongside Mario Cristobal since the two were together at Oregon, but now Cristobal has found himself with a key opening on his staff heading into the all-important summer portion of the off season.

Feld, whose signature mustache can only be described as iconic across college football to go along with his contagious high-energy approach, has announced he is stepping away from the program.

In his announcement of the decision, Feld noted that it was a tough decision, but at "the end of the day, my wife and kids deserve more from me than my circumstances allowed, so the only course of action was to change my circumstances."

"Failing as a husband and a father will never be an option."

Feld would go on to share that developing a world-class performance team at The U will forever be a highlight of his career, and the program has been left in very capable hands.

See his full announcement shared on social media below.