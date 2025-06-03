SMU reportedly adds fast rising former Texas high school coordinator to staff

SMU has added a fast-rising former high school play caller to their support staff, according to a report today.

Mike Roach of 247, shares that former North Texas staffer Matthew McHugh is now working on Rhett Lashlee's staff at SMU.

There, he is set to serve as director of player personnel, the report adds.

A former high school offensive coordinator in the state, McHugh spent time calling the offense at Crowley HS (TX) before taking a position on staff at North Texas, where he served as the Mean Green's director of recruiting.

He joins a staff at SMU coming off an 11-3 debut season as an ACC member, where they lost to Clemson in a tight ACC title game. That was followed by a 38-10 loss to Penn State in the first round of the College Football Playoff.