Sources: Houston planning a coordinator change

Mike Krysl is not expected to return as Houston's special teams coordinator, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Monday.

Krysl joined Willie Fritz's Houston program last January and was promoted to coordinator in July, after previously coordinating teams at Samford and Army. However, sources said, Houston decided to make a change at coordinator last week.

Sources added Florida GameChanger Coordinator Chris Couch is expected to be hired as the replacement for Krysl and a deal could be in place by the end of this week.

Couch is preparing for his fourth season as Florida's GameChanger Coordinator, an off-field analyst position. In 2024, Billy Napier hired Joe Houston to serve as a GameChanger Senior Analyst, and this offseason promoted Houston to an on-field position with a special teams coordinator title.

Couch spent 2016-20 as a special teams analyst and recruiting coordinator under Fritz at Tulane, and also spent the 2014 season assisting under Fritz at Georgia Southern. Couch spent the 2015 season as the special teams coordinator at NAIA Point University.

After a 4-8 debut season, Houston opens its second campaign under Fritz Aug. 28 against Stephen F. Austin.

