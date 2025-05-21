Florida sets staff salaries for 2025 season

Florida will pay Billy Napier and his coaching staff nearly $1 million more than it did in 2024, according to documents recently obtained by Gators Online.

There was significant movement on the staff, starting with a change at both coordinator spots from the opening day of the 2024 season. Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and his $1.2 million salary are gone from the staff, and co-offensive coordinator Rob Sale has been re-appointed as simply the club's offensive line coach. Ron Roberts, Florida's "executive head coach" and co-defensive coordinator, is now the Gators' sole defensive coordinator and the highest-paid assistant at $950,000. Below him are two co-coordinators, both new hires: safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri and linebackers coach Robert Bala. Sunseri is apparently more co- than Bala; the former makes $100,000 more than the latter. Deron Wilson returned to the staff after two seasons at Arkansas; he'll make $100,000 less coaching the secondary than Will Harris (now coaching safeties at Miami) did in 2024.

While Sale took a $150,000 pay cut with his demotion, he's still the highest-paid offensive assistant at $850,000. Russ Callaway, now Florida's sole OC (Napier remains the play-caller) is tied with co-defensive coordinator Sunseri for the fourth-highest paid assistant on staff at $675,000.

While Sale takes a haircut from 2024 to 2025, assistant offensive line coach Jon Decoster is the only other returning assistant to not receive a raise from last season to this one.

Napier has also brought two coaches onto the "on-field" coaching staff after the NCAA relaxed the rules around countable coaches. Joe Houston (special teams) and Ryan O'Hara were promoted after spending 2024 as analysts. Their salaries in those position was not public information, which accounts for $750,000 of the $850,000 growth from 2024 to '25. (2024 data from the USA Today coaching salary database. All numbers rounded to the nearest $5,000.)





Coach (Title) 2024 Salary 2025 Salary Change Billy Napier (HC) $7.3 million $7.4 million $100,000 (1.4%) Ron Roberts (DC) $750,000 $950,000 $200,000 (27%) Rob Sale (OL) $1 million $850,000 -$150,000 (-15%) Gerald Chatman (DL) $575,000 $775,000 $200,000 (35%) Vinnie Sunseri (co-DC/S) $625,000 $675,000 $50,000 (8%) Russ Callaway (OC/TEs) $550,000 $675,000 $125,000 (23%) Jabbar Juluke (RBs) $450,000 $650,000 $200,000 (44%) Robert Bala (co-DC/LBs) $1.2 million* $575,000 -$625,000 (52%) Mike Peterson (Edges) $550,000 $575,000 $25,000 (5%) Deron Wilson (DBs) $625,000* $525,000 -$100,000 (-16%) Billy Gonzales (WRs) $500,000 $525,000 $25,000 (5%) Joe Houston (STC) N/A $475,000 N/A Tyler Miles (S&C) $400,000 $450,000 $50,000 (13%) Jon Decoster (Asst. OL) $350,000 $350,000 None Ryan O'Hara (QBs) N/A $275,000 N/A Total $14.875 million $15.725 million $850,000 (6%)