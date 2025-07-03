Tennessee reveals new "Vol Spirit" uniforms

If you're a casual fan who has ever wondered where Tennessee picked up "Vols" for their team name, the video for their new jersey drop will be enlightening.

The Vols have revealed new Volunteer Spirit alternate uniforms, celebrating the rich history behind their iconic nickname.

There's a lot going on detail-wise in the latest version of Tennessee's Smokey Grey series, but one of the first things people will notice is the two-tone look of the pant and jersey combo. Tennessee's release points to that choice being a nod to "steel forged from a military artillery" that is "strong, resilient, and ready for battle on the gridiron."

The jerseys feature military stencil lettering and a modern take on The Davy Stripe, as welll as a return of the popular Star Vols logo on the helmet bumper and a military-inspired patch on the right side of the pants.

Take a closer look at the new threads, the thoughts and inspiration behind them in the clip and photo.

A culture, a history, an identity.



The Volunteer Spirit uniform celebrates the state that has long stood at the heart of America’s military tradition. pic.twitter.com/u4ZU0DJvN1 — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) July 3, 2025

