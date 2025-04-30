Ohio State dismisses member of defensive staff

Barely two weeks after it wrapped up spring camp as reigning national champion, Ohio State has dismissed a member of its defensive staff.

The school announced Tuesday evening that Joe Lyberger had been fired from Ryan Day’s Buckeyes program.

A Slippery Rock grad, Lyberger had served on the Buckeyes staff as a defensive quality control coach throughout the previous four seasons after having previously been on staff at FCS program Bucknell and also having prep coaching experience in Ohio.

Sources confirmed to FootballScoop that Lyberger had been under investigation by Ohio State for almost five months — since the probe was initiated in December.

The school said its office for Civil Rights Compliance had determined Lyberger violated the university’s policy preventing non-discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct.

Lyberger has hired Columbus-area attorney Sam Shamansky to contest Ohio State’s findings in Lyberger’s being accused on stalking a female on campus, per the Columbus Dispatch.