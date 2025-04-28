Sources: Penn State seeking new special teams assistant

Some 16 months after landing at Penn State following his strong special teams work at nearby Temple, Keith Bruno is stepping down from his post with James Franklin's Nittany Lions staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Bruno, who previously had served on the staffs at both Temple and Rutgers, arrived in January 2024 in Franklin's Penn State program as a key special teams analyst for the Nittany Lions.

However, sources told FootballScoop late Monday night, Bruno has elected to step away from his role as assistant special teams coordinator at this moment despite how he had immersed himself in the Penn State program. Sources told FootballScoop that Bruno had thrived in and particularly enjoyed his time in Franklin's Penn State program, which is coming off a program-best College Football Playoffs Semifinals appearance and a 13-win season.

Bruno has decided at this time to step away from collegiate coaching and plans to accept a role outside of the profession, sources told FootballScoop.

Penn State just wrapped its spring camp this past Saturday, the same weekend that Franklin's program had numerous players selected in the NFL Draft.

The Nittany Lions also return star quarterback Drew Allar as well as additional key members of the offense, running back Nic Singleton of note, and open their 2025 season Aug. 30 at home against Nevada.