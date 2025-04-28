Fired up NFL GM calls into radio show to dispute draft narrative

The days after the NFL Draft are littered with opinionated headlines about how each team did from media in every NFL market, and all the markets in-between.

GMs, coaches and scouting departments across the NFL pour countless hours into their evaluations and rankings. When it's all said and done every team in the NFL loves the draft class they put together, but the same can't be said for the fan bases.

It's rare that an NFL team gives even a second thought to the criticism out there on their draft class, but that's what played out over the radio waves earlier today.

Bills GM Brandon Beane called into WGR 550 this morning to chat with hosts Jeremy and Joe, who were complaining about the lack of attention to the Bills receiver corp once all the picks were in.

The Bills chose to address the team's defense in rounds 1-4, taking two corners, two defensive tackles, and an edge player before taking tight end Jackson Hawes in round five. With nine picks total, six were used to address the defensive side of the ball with an offensive tackle (Chade Lundt) and receiver (Kaden Prather) in the final two rounds.

After noting he's been listening to the last few minutes of the show, Beane points out how they led the NFL in scoring last season and vehemently disagrees with the assumption that they needed to address the receiver room in the draft.

"I get it, you've got to have a show, and you've got to have something to bitch about, but bitching about the wide receivers is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard."

Beane goes on to share that in the NFL you can't expect to put togeter a roster featuring an All Pro at quarterback, three solid running backs, and a Pro Bowl offensive line and also expect to trot out the best receivers in the league, noting that there's just one ball and they're not putting together a roster for fantasy football.

"I just don't understand this narrative," Beane goes on to share. "I've felt it a little bit from a couple of reporters. Our job is to score points. If you score points at the level we scored, that is winning football."

Rarely do we see a GM so fired up than Brandon Beane was this AM when he overheard questions about the Bills wide receivers and their decision to not prioritize it in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/QcOJX7RR0v — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 28, 2025