An NAIA university is shutting down next month

St. Andrews University, an NAIA school in Laurinburg, N.C., will cease operations as of Monday, May 5, the school has announced.

St. Andrews is a branch of Webber International University in Florida, and cited "financial sustainability" as its reason for shutting down. The school was founded in 1958 as St. Andrews Presbyterian College.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support you have shown us — as alumni, neighbors, employers, healthcare providers, public officials, church leaders, business partners, and friends – as we have educated thousands of students over the years. In doing so, St. Andrews has been proud to contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of Laurinburg and Scotland County for generations," the school said in a statement.

St. Andrews founded a football program in 2017 but never found its footing. The high-water mark was an 8-8 record compiled over the 2019-20 seasons, but the Knights won just one game over their final three campaigns. The announcement leaves six coaches without jobs: head coach Matt Quinn, and assistants Dillon Moon, Marquais Hamlin, Shawn Baldwin, Jr., Brodrick Johnson, and Michael McManus.



