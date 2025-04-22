Over the past several seasons helping to lead the rebuild of the Detroit Lions under Dan Campbell, Ben Johnson has developed a reputation in coaching circles as one of the best play callers the game has seen in quite some time.
His prowess of setting up plays, dialing them up at the right time, and the creativity involved are second to none.
Come to find out, that creativity has carried over into other aspects of his life.
Johnson took the podium earlier today ant the annual Piccolo Awards banquet and took those in attendance by surprise by reciting a poem about late Bears legend Brian Piccolo, who passed away back in June of 1970 at the age of just 26.
ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin caught the majority of Johnson's poem, he titled "More Than a Jersey," and shared it for the world to see on X.
He wore the C upon his chest not just in games but in each test.
A bear by number, name and grace, but more than that steady face.
He wasn't picked in any round or fame, no headlines danced around his name.
Yet still he fought and still he rose a quiet strength the whole team knows.
With courage burning deep and true, he gave his all and all he do.
Not just in wins but every day he led with heart in every play.
He stood for loyalty and trust.
A friend, a guide both first and just.
He showed that greatness doesn't shout, but lifts others up, day in and day out.
His life is marked by dedication, a model for each generation.
Each practice moment, snap and stride, he gave the game his soul and pride.
When illness came, he met the storm with strength that moved beyond the norm.
And though his race was far too brief, he left behind a bold belief that love is real and brotherhood, that fighting back is doing good, that joy and grit can coexist, that every name deserves a list.
Today we see his spirit rise and steadfast hands and through his eyes. And though he is gone, his story grows, a legacy that never slows.
Ben Johnson wrote this poem titled “More than a number” about Brian Piccolo. pic.twitter.com/SZU4OZUoRc— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 22, 2025