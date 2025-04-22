He wore the C upon his chest not just in games but in each test.

A bear by number, name and grace, but more than that steady face.

He wasn't picked in any round or fame, no headlines danced around his name.

Yet still he fought and still he rose a quiet strength the whole team knows.

With courage burning deep and true, he gave his all and all he do.

Not just in wins but every day he led with heart in every play.

He stood for loyalty and trust.

A friend, a guide both first and just.

He showed that greatness doesn't shout, but lifts others up, day in and day out.

His life is marked by dedication, a model for each generation.

Each practice moment, snap and stride, he gave the game his soul and pride.

When illness came, he met the storm with strength that moved beyond the norm.

And though his race was far too brief, he left behind a bold belief that love is real and brotherhood, that fighting back is doing good, that joy and grit can coexist, that every name deserves a list.

Today we see his spirit rise and steadfast hands and through his eyes. And though he is gone, his story grows, a legacy that never slows.