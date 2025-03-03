Sources: Chad Bowden, USC nabbing Zaire Turner away from Notre Dame

As Chad Bowden seeks to put his stamp on USC football in his new role as Lincoln Riley's general manager, Bowden is poised to bring a familiar face from Notre Dame with him to the West Coast.

Multiple sources in the Midwest tell FootballScoop Wednesday that Bowden is hiring away Notre Dame Director of Player Personnel Zaire Turner into a key role of similar stature within the USC Trojans program.

Turner has been a trailblazer in college football in her climb at Notre Dame and in Bowden's recruiting and personnel department.

She was elevated to the Irish's DPP a year ago and has further proved invaluable the last month as Notre Dame advanced to its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff Championship game.

In fact, earlier this month as the recruiting period opened for in-person visits with 2026-27 prospects, Notre Dame dispatched Turner to recruit on the road for the Irish because the program's coaches had practice and preparation for the CFP title bout.

Ohio State defeated Marcus Freeman's Irish, 34-23, and denied the program its first national championship in football since 1988.