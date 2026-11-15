West Texas A&M announces coaching change

The Buffaloes concluded a 4-7 season with a loss to Central Washington on Saturday. WTAMU went 20-24 (18-17 in Lone Star Conference play) in Lynn's four seasons. The school moved on just one year removed from Lynn's best season; WTAMU was 8-4 with a Heritage Bowl win in 2025.

"After thoughtful conversations and deliberation, I have determined that there is a need for a leadership change in our football program," said West Texas A&M AD Doug Lipinski. "I would like to thank Coach Lynn for his four years of service to West Texas A&M and our student-athletes. Today is about a new beginning for West Texas A&M football."



"The shifting landscape of college football creates many opportunities," Lipinski said. "Our focus is to find a leader who will develop student-athletes, recruit and retain elite talent, achieve student-athlete success academically while building champions in competition and in life."