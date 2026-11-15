Sources: Marshall is making a change at offensive coordinator, Rod Smith is out

Marshall is moving on from offensive coordinator Rod Smith, sources tell FootballScoop. John Brice has reported the same.

The move comes after a 20-16 home loss to Sun Belt rival Appalachian State on Saturday. A win would have made the Thundering Herd bowl-eligible for the first time under second-year head coach Tony Gibson. Marshall ranks 109th nationally in scoring offense (21.7 points per game) this season, with ongoing struggles at quarterback (Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Zion Turner have combined for 10 interceptions).⁠

Longtime coach Gunter Brewer, already on staff as tight ends coach, is expected to take over play-calling duties for the Herd’s final two regular-season games and any postseason appearance Brice added. ⁠

Smith joined Gibson’s first staff in January 2025 after three seasons as OC/QBs at Jacksonville State (where he also served as interim head coach in the 2024 Cure Bowl). He was retained after Marshall’s 5-7 finish in 2025 and received a pay increase, but the offense has not produced at the level expected this season.

Tony Gibson was hired as Marshall’s 32nd head coach on December 8, 2024, on a six-year deal, replacing Charles Huff after Huff’s departure to Southern Miss. A native of Van, West Virginia, and a former Glenville State defensive back, Gibson brought extensive coordinator experience from stops at West Virginia, Michigan, Arizona, Pittsburgh, and most recently as defensive coordinator at NC State.⁠

In his first season (2025), Gibson guided the Thundering Herd to a 5-7 record (3-5 in the Sun Belt East, fifth place). The team showed flashes, particularly on offense under Rod Smith; but fell short of bowl eligibility, dropping several close games late in the year, including a season-ending 24-19 home loss to Georgia Southern. Gibson inherited a roster that had been heavily turned over in the transfer portal and emphasized building a foundation through continuity and in-state recruiting ties.⁠

Entering his second year in 2026, Gibson’s Herd has hovered around .500 (roughly 5-4 or 5-5 through mid-November, 2-3/2-4 in conference play). The offense has regressed, ranking near the bottom of FBS in scoring (around 21-22 points per game), with quarterback instability and turnovers contributing to inconsistent results. Losses to teams like Georgia Southern and Appalachian State have kept bowl hopes in doubt and prompted the recent decision to move on from offensive coordinator Rod Smith.

Overall, Gibson’s tenure so far stands at approximately 10-12. As a first-time FBS head coach, he has focused on culture, development, and restoring competitiveness in the Sun Belt East after the program’s recent coaching transition.

⁠As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.