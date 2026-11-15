Northwestern State parts ways with Blaine McCorkle

Northwestern State announced Sunday that third-year head coach Blaine McCorkle will not be retained. Veteran assistant Norman Joseph, the program’s associate head coach and quarterbacks coach, has been named interim head coach for Thursday’s regular-season finale at Stephen F. Austin.

Vice President/Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian said in the school’s release: “We sincerely appreciate coach McCorkle and the dedication, commitment and hard work he has demonstrated during his three years leading the Northwestern State football program. During his time at Northwestern State, coach McCorkle undertook the important task of rebuilding the culture of a proud football program with a rich tradition. His efforts helped establish a foundation centered on accountability, discipline, commitment and pride in representing Northwestern State University.”

Bostian added that the university is grateful for McCorkle’s service and wishes him and his family success, while emphasizing the program’s commitment to future success and meeting Northwestern State’s standards.

McCorkle was hired in November 2023 from Division III Belhaven, where he went 31-25 over six seasons, including a USA South Conference title and the program’s first NCAA Division III playoff appearance in 2023. He inherited a Northwestern State program that had canceled the remainder of its 2023 season following the death of a player and the resignation of previous head coach Brad Laird. The Demons had not posted a winning season since 2008.

On the field, results remained limited. Northwestern State went 0-12 in McCorkle’s first season (2024) and recorded its lone win of his tenure in the 2025 opener against Alcorn State. The Demons are 0-11 (0-8 Southland) in 2026 entering the finale, leaving McCorkle with one win across three seasons.

Joseph, a coaching veteran with more than five decades of experience, previously coached at Northwestern State from 1988-89 under Sam Goodwin as passing game and recruiting coordinator, helping the Demons win a Southland title. He has also served as head coach at Belhaven (the program’s first), Louisiana College, and Mississippi College (where he led the Choctaws to an American Southwest Conference title and Division III playoff appearance in 2009). His long resume includes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coaching stops at ULM, Southern Miss, San Jose State, and others, and he has coached multiple quarterbacks who later won Super Bowl rings.

Joseph will lead the Demons for their final game of 2026. Northwestern State has not indicated a timeline for a full-time head coaching search.