Central Arkansas, head coach Nathan Brown Agree to Part Ways After Season

The University of Central Arkansas and head football coach Nathan Brown have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2026 season, athletic director Matt Whiting announced Sunday.

Brown, a UCA alumnus who has led the Bears since the 2018 season, will finish out the year. The Bears (4-7, 2-4 United Athletic Conference) have one game remaining, a home matchup against Austin Peay on November 21. A search for Brown’s successor will begin immediately.

In his statement, Whiting praised Brown’s long connection to the program:

“There are very few individuals who have impacted Central Arkansas Football the way Nathan Brown has. From student-athlete, to assistant coach and head coach, Coach Brown has represented our university with dignity and class. Coach Brown's impact extends well beyond The Stripes — to the student-athletes that he has mentored as head coach, the relationships that he has cultivated on campus and in the Central Arkansas community, and the pride he has instilled in all of Bear Nation. We are grateful to Nathan, Jessica, Rylee and Luke for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the University of Central Arkansas.”

Brown, who has spent the vast majority of his adult life associated with UCA as a player and coach, responded:

“God has blessed me with 22 great years at UCA as a player and coach. UCA is where I met the greatest gift in life, my wife Jessica. We have raised two amazing kids, Rylee and Luke here. I am thankful to have been a small piece of the UCA football history and tradition. God is good. Thank you to UCA, the Brown family loves you.”

Brown’s head-coaching tenure produced two conference titles (Southland co-champions in 2019 and ASUN co-champions in 2022) and an FCS playoff appearance in 2019, when the Bears reached the second round. He entered the 2026 season with a career record in the vicinity of 46-44 to 48-50, depending on final accounting of prior seasons. Recent results have been more challenging: UCA finished 3-9 in 2025 (its most losses since 1956) and entered the final week of 2026 at 4-7 after a dramatic 38-35 road win at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, sealed by a walk-off field goal.

Before becoming head coach, Brown served on the UCA staff as quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator from 2010-2017, contributing to additional conference titles and playoff berths. As a player (2005-08), he set program passing records and earned induction into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame (2016) and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame (2026).

The decision comes less than a year after the university publicly reaffirmed Brown following the 2025 season and outlined increased investment in the football program, including opting into the House settlement framework and revenue-sharing commitments aimed at supporting championship-level competitiveness in the new era of college athletics.