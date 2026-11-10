Sources: Furman's search closing in on top target, former JMU and ECU head coach Mike Houston

Sources tell FootballScoop that Furman is closing in on Mike Houston as its leading candidate to replace Clay Hendrix, who will step down at the end of the 2026 season.

Hendrix announced last month that he would conclude his 10-year tenure as the Paladins’ head coach after this fall, and Furman quickly went to work. The process has moved deliberately, and multiple people familiar with the search say Houston has emerged as the frontrunner.

Houston, 54, is currently a volunteer defensive assistant at Clemson. He brings a well-rounded career that aligns closely with Furman’s profile: two seasons as head coach at The Citadel in the Southern Conference (2014-15), where he won a league title in his second year; three seasons at James Madison that included a 2016 FCS national championship and a 37-6 record; and more than five seasons as head coach at East Carolina before being let go in October 2024.

His prior experience in the SoCon, combined with a proven track record of building and winning at the FCS level, is viewed as a strong fit for Furman, which has long prioritized a coach who understands the conference, can recruit the region, and can compete for titles while operating within the program’s academic and cultural expectations.

Houston is a North Carolina native with deep ties across the Carolinas. After leaving ECU he joined Dabo Swinney’s staff in a support role, working primarily with the defense. Sources indicate Furman has done extensive background work on him and that conversations have advanced to a point where he is considered the top target.

Clemson and Furman are located approximately 30 miles from each other. Safe to say, this is an opportunity Mike and his family would be thrilled with.

Multiple other candidates have been evaluated and vetted; however, the feedback around Houston has been consistently positive, and the process appears to be narrowing. Furman has games remaining this Saturday vs Chattanooga and next Saturday at VMI.

Hendrix will finish his Furman tenure with a strong overall record, two SoCon championships, and multiple FCS playoff appearances. The program is looking for a coach who can build on that foundation while injecting new energy.

Random note that might only entertain this author, assuming this one gets done, Mike will have served as head coach for two different universities located in towns named Greenville (ECU and Furman). How many other people can say that?