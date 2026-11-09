Twenty-three SWAC players suspended following post-game brawl

Twenty-three players have been suspended following a brawl that concluded Saturdays' Arkansas-Pine Bluff-Grambling State game.

In the game, the Golden Lions scored 14 fourth-quarter points to score a 35-32 road win. After UAPB kneeled out the clock, a confrontation between single players on both teams quickly became a fight involving multiple players from both sides.

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On Monday, Grambling State announced the indefinite suspension of 14 of its players.

"We hold our student-athletes to the highest standards of conduct, sportsmanship and accountability," said AD Dr. Trayvean D. Scott. "The behavior exhibited following Saturday's contest does not reflect the values of Grambling State University or the expectations of our athletics department and we strongly condemn these actions. I take these matters seriously and remain committed to fostering an environment that promotes respect, integrity and sportsmanship."



"I apologize to the Grambling State University community and to the UAPB team and their fans. I have been in contact with UAPB Director of Athletics Chris Robinson to express our sincere apologies, as well."

Additionally, the SWAC announced that nine UAPB players have been suspended. An unnamed number of players from each team have been hit with 2-game suspensions, and the conference has fined both schools $25,000. (As of press time, UAPB has not released a statement on the incident.)

“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during postgame of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State football game,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.”

“The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league.”

The win was an important one UAPB. It lifted the club into a 3-way tie with Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State for first place in the SWAC's West Division. The Golden Lions host Prairie View A&M on Saturday; with a 53-51 loss to Alcorn State in September, Alonzo Hampton's team would need to win out and receive help to reach the conference championship game.

And now they'll try to do so short-handed following an ugly scene on Saturday.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.