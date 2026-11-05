It was a scary August and September for Ed Orgeron.

Back at LSU's as Lane Kiffin's special assistant to recruiting and defense, Orgeron spent more than two weeks hospitalized for sepsis, a life-threatening condition if not treated urgently and properly.

Orgeron, thankfully, got that proper care at Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake hospital*, and on Thursday appeared in a video posted by the hospital.

"They saved my life, and I'm very, very grateful for that," said the 65-year-old Orgeron. "I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to represent the Tigers, I'm excited about our game on Saturday -- 2:30 p.m. Central Standard Time -- the LSU Fighting Tigers versus Alabama Crimson Tide."

Oregon fell ill at practice, but did not go home until Lane Kiffin sent him home.

"His passion… probably shouldn't have joked one day," Kiffin said. "He said, 'Hey, coach, you know I'm never going to the hospital, man. If I die, I'm dying out on that field there.' That's who he is, that's how he is with everything. Sometimes that's not always the best thing to follow."

He did not travel with the team until their Oct. 10 trip to Kentucky, and was videoed on the sidelines standing with a cane before the Tigers' Oct. 24 game at Auburn. He appeared to still use the cane in the video posted Thursday.

Championship healthcare for our championship coach. pic.twitter.com/6OVRdsQHha — Our Lady of the Lake Health (@ololhealth) November 5, 2026

Here's hoping for a full recovery for Coach O.