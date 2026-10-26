Florida Atlantic head coach Zach Kittley making an abrupt coaching change

Florida Atlantic has parted ways with wide receivers coach DJ McCarthy, effective immediately, in a midseason staff change announced Monday.

Head Coach Zach Kittley said in a statement: “DJ McCarthy and I spoke this morning, and I informed him we would be moving in a new direction. I certainly appreciate DJ’s contributions to the program and for always representing Florida Atlantic with pride. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”⁠

Assistant quarterbacks coach Trent Vasey will take over as interim wide receivers coach. Vasey joined Kittley’s staff from Texas Tech and has worked closely with the Owls’ passing game.⁠

McCarthy, a Boca Raton native and Boca Raton High graduate, was in his third stint at FAU. He served as director of player development in 2017 (under Lane Kiffin) and as wide receivers coach in 2019 before returning in December 2024 as part of Kittley’s inaugural staff. A veteran with extensive experience, McCarthy played at Washington (member of the 1991 national championship team) and coached on LSU’s 2007 national title staff. His previous stops include Nevada, UCF, UCLA, Bethune-Cookman (multiple roles), Florida A&M, FIU, and a year with the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL. He has helped develop multiple NFL receivers, including Brandon Marshall, Nate Burleson, Brandon LaFell, and others.⁠

In 2025, his first full season under Kittley, McCarthy coached four wide receivers to career-best seasons, each recording at least 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The group was led by Easton Messer, who set program marks and earned all-conference recognition.⁠

The move comes with the Owls at 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the American Conference in Kittley’s second season. FAU’s offense has been productive (among the national leaders in passing and scoring), highlighted by a 51-49 homecoming win over Rice on Saturday. The defense has been a struggle, ranking near the bottom of the FBS in several categories. The Owls travel to North Texas on Thursday.⁠