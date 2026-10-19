Temple reportedly making changes to defensive staff

K.C. Keeler said changes were coming. Two days after the loss to previously winless Charlotte, the first one is here.

Temple has parted ways with defensive line coach Cedric Calhoun, according to On3.

The move follows Saturday's 38-31 home loss to a Charlotte team that entered the day on a 15-game FBS losing streak, one week removed from a 40-point loss to North Texas. The 49ers came into Lincoln Financial Field ranked 131st nationally in total offense and left with 453 yards. Charlotte scored seven points in the first half and 31 in the second.

"That was the single most embarrassing game I've ever coached," Keeler said afterward, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "We're at the point where I've seen enough, and I have to make some changes."

As we shared Saturday night, Keeler said he hadn't made a mid-season staff change in 33 years outside of one coordinator dismissal. He also said an announcement would follow.

Temple is 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the American. Following the 34-20 homecoming loss to UConn on October 10, Keeler asked his defensive staff to simplify and get to the base calls. One week later, Conner Harrell threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more, and Henry Rutledge added 127 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Calhoun arrived in 2025 as part of the defensive staff Keeler built around coordinator Brian Smith, after the two spent seven seasons together at Rice (2018-24). Calhoun coached the defensive line at Rice, where Myles Adams and Elijah Garcia went on to the NFL. His résumé also includes stops at Vanderbilt (2014-17, strength and conditioning and then defensive quality control), FIU (2010-12, defensive line), Dartmouth (2006-09), Alabama A&M (2002-05), Morehouse (1998-2002) and Idaho State (1997), along with NFL internships with the San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. At Alabama A&M, he coached Robert Mathis, who went on to 13 seasons with the Colts.

Also, assistant head coach / pass game coordinator / corners coach Henry Baker is expected to take over as the defensive play caller for the rest of the season On3 adds.

Baker's ties to Keeler go back to Delaware, where he coached cornerbacks under him from 2011-16. From there he coached corners at Rutgers (2017) and North Carolina (2018), spent 2019 as the New York Giants' assistant defensive backs coach, and worked at Maryland, his alma mater, starting in 2020. He was co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Marshall in 2024 when the Herd won the Sun Belt title.

Baker followed Keeler to Temple as passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. In 2025, the Owls cut their yards allowed by 21 per game and their points allowed by 5.7 per game from 2024. Keeler promoted him to assistant head coach in April.

The report did not address Smith's role going forward. Smith remains listed as defensive coordinator and safeties coach on Temple's staff page.

Temple has a week off before visiting East Carolina on Saturday, October 31, which gives Baker an extra week to put his stamp on the call sheet. Navy, UAB, Rice and Memphis follow.