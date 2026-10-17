Temple’s KC Keeler hints at staff changes following 38-31 loss to winless Charlotte

One week after Temple lost its homecoming game to UConn, 34-20, K.C. Keeler texted his coordinators at midnight asking for a detailed breakdown of what was wrong and how to fix it.

Saturday's answer came against Charlotte, and Keeler didn't like what he saw.

Temple fell to Charlotte, 38-31, at Lincoln Financial Field, dropping the Owls to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in American Conference play. Charlotte came in having lost 15 straight games, a week removed from a 40-point loss to North Texas.

Afterward, Keeler called it "the single most embarrassing game I've ever been involved with."

He said one side of his operation fought on every play while the other was undisciplined and lacked leadership, and that he told the team playing at Temple is a privilege, not a right, before saying he would meet with his coaches and changes would follow.

Keeler wouldn't detail whether those changes involve the coaching staff, only that an announcement would come later. Asked whether he had ever made staff changes in the middle of a season, Keeler said he hadn't in 33 years, with one exception when he let a coordinator go during a season. He added that some players could be moved on as well, and that he isn't standing pat.

The defense is where the evidence points. After the UConn loss, Keeler had directed his coordinators to simplify their schemes, yet Temple still struggled with assignments and responsibilities. A Charlotte offense ranked 131st of 138 teams nationally piled up 453 total yards and scored 22 more points than its season average. After being held to seven points in the first half, the 49ers scored 31 in the second. Charlotte quarterback Conner Harrell threw for 281 yards and two scores and ran for two more, while running back Henry Rutledge added 127 yards on 17 carries.

The offense found life once Keeler went to the bench. Jaxon Smolik started in his return from a foot injury but lasted three possessions before Keeler turned to Ajani Sheppard, who finished 15-of-23 for 236 yards and a touchdown and ran for 70 more. Tight end Peter Clarke posted a career-high 127 receiving yards and became Temple's all-time leader in touchdown catches.

Keeler hired Brian Smith as defensive coordinator for his first Temple staff. Smith had run Rice's defense for the previous seven seasons, coached at Michigan and worked for the Philadelphia Eagles. Offensive coordinator Tyler Walker came over from the same role at Montana State.

Keeler went 5-7 (3-5 American) in his first season at Temple in 2025. He arrived with 271 career wins and two FCS national titles, going 97-39 at Sam Houston (2014-24) with the 2020 championship, 86-52 at Delaware (2002-12) with the 2003 title, and 88-21-1 at Rowan before that.

The Owls need to win four of their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. They get a bye before playing at East Carolina on Halloween. That gives Keeler two weeks to allow any major changes to settle in, before October 31.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.



