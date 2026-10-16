A year after a successful coach averaging 11-wins a season resigned midseason over parents threats to his family and business, an update

Last October, we shared the story of Stephen Sedesse, a 29-year-old head coach at Williams Valley (PA) who walked away from a 6-1 team in the middle of the season after he said parents threatened his family and his business. That article quickly went viral in a big way online, hitting a nerve with coaches and parents alike.

A year later, the Vikings are 6-1 again and alone atop their Schuylkill League division at 4-0. Their new head coach spent the last four years on the opposite sideline.

After a 43-29 loss to Schuylkill Haven on September 26, 2025, Sedesse's staff sat two players for the first half of the following game against Panther Valley for unsportsmanlike conduct. Williams Valley went on to win 35-14. When the players sat longer than parents had initially been told, complaints followed and the administration decided to side with them, suspending Sedesse and his father, defensive coordinator Mike Sedesse, for two games.

Sedesse resigned on October 6, 2025. His father left the staff too.

"When you lose the ability to discipline and hold members of your team accountable, the ship will sink," Sedesse wrote in his resignation letter, obtained by T-102 Sports Now. "We are 28-6 as a staff and after 28 wins I never had a parent attack me."

He told local news outlets shortly thereafter that tires on his dad's truck were flattened and that parents warned the school would need extra security at the game if their kids didn't start. PA Football News reported at the time that a player's parent said the entire team threatened not to show up for that Friday's game against Marian Catholic.

In a full circle moment, Williams Valley hosts Marian Catholic tonight.

Athletic director and assistant coach Ben Ancheff took over on an interim basis for the remainder of last season, and the Vikings didn't lose again until the state playoffs.

Back on November 14, Williams Valley rallied from a 24-7 deficit to beat Schuylkill Haven 34-31 for the District XI Class 2A title, its third straight.

That loss was Schuylkill Haven's only one of the season. A week later, Lansdale Catholic ended the Vikings' run 33-7 in the PIAA 2A quarterfinals. In two-plus seasons, he went 10-3 in 2023 and 12-2 in 2024, winning the first two of those three straight district titles.

In February, Williams Valley hired Frank Gaffney, who spent the previous four seasons as defensive coordinator at Schuylkill Haven, the same program the Vikings saw twice last fall. Gaffney is a former standout at Blue Mountain and was inducted into the Blue Mountain All-Sports Hall of Fame on October 2.

That same night, his new team beat his old one 12-6.

Ancheff remains on staff as an assistant. The Vikings' lone loss this fall came against Southern Columbia, 30-12, and they've won five straight since, including two overtime wins. They close the regular season at Shenandoah Valley and home against Tri-Valley.

We couldn't find any public word on where Sedesse is coaching now, or if he's even coaching at all.

The kids bounced back, and that's a credit to them and to the adults who stepped in to lead them. However, how the whole situation unfolded still sits wrong with many folks a year later. A young coach with 28 wins in his first 34 games lost his job for holding players accountable, and nobody who threatened him paid a price (that we know of).

Every coach reading this has had a tough parent conversation. Most of us have never had to replace tires over it.