Indianapolis Colts make major move after loss to previously-winless Titans

Ballard had been the Colts' GM since 2017. He won the Pro Football Writers Association's Executive of the Year award in 2018, a year that saw Shaquille Leonard win Defensive Rookie of the Year and the team reach the AFC Divisional round. However, the Colts have reached the playoffs just once since then, with no postseason victories. Since 2021, Indy's high-water mark is 9-8, with back-to-back 8-9 campaigns preceding this season. "As I said at the start of this season, the sense of urgency has never been higher," Irsay-Gordon said. "Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard."