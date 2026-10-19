Indianapolis Colts make major move after loss to previously-winless Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard, team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon announced Monday. The move comes a day after Indianapolis lost 26-20 at home to previously-winless Tennessee, dropping them to 2-4 on the season.
Ballard had been the Colts' GM since 2017. He won the Pro Football Writers Association's Executive of the Year award in 2018, a year that saw Shaquille Leonard win Defensive Rookie of the Year and the team reach the AFC Divisional round. However, the Colts have reached the playoffs just once since then, with no postseason victories. Since 2021, Indy's high-water mark is 9-8, with back-to-back 8-9 campaigns preceding this season. "As I said at the start of this season, the sense of urgency has never been higher," Irsay-Gordon said. "Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard."
Irsay-Gordon said the Colts will conduct a "thorough search" for their next GM while working to contend this season under fourth-year head coach Shane Steichen.
A former Wisconsin wide receiver, Ballard coached at Texas A&M-Kingsville from 1994-99, rising to become defensive coordinator, before taking a scouting job for the Chicago Bears in 2000. He joined Chicago's front office in 2012, then became Kansas City's director of player personnel in 2013.