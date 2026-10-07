Playoff Push: LA's best college football team(?) saddles up the dark horse

We've got perhaps the game of the year, or maybe just the game of the month, in college football on Saturday night. But as far as Playoff implications go, it's not the game of the week.

1. No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS): On Monday, Bill Connelly released his SP+ without any of its preseason projections baked into the algorithm. No historical data, just what you've done on the field this season. According to that formula, UCLA has been the 10th best team in the country this season, with Oregon 27th. (That same formula had Utah at No. 2, and New Mexico at No. 13). There's reason to believe the algorithms haven't caught on to UCLA yet, because how could they? Bob Chesney's value can't be captured in a spreadsheet.

The Bruins have won by 21, 18, 14, and 51. It's not been the most difficult schedule thus far, they have defeated three Power 4 teams plus San Diego State. I can't believe I'm about to type this, but trade their helmets for Indiana's as this is a top-5 team. The Bruins have run for a minimum of 214 yards, five yards a carry, and four touchdowns thus far, and stopping the run at an impressive clip. No, they haven't played a team like Oregon yet, but UCLA has been as impressive as can be expected against their schedule thus far.

And speaking of that schedule, there's a good chance the Bruins don't see another ranked team this season. Perhaps Minnesota climbs in, but the only other currently ranked team on the slate is No. 19 USC. How confident are we the Trojans are still ranked on Nov. 28? Like Iowa last week, UCLA can become as close to a darkhorse Playoff lock as a team can be on Oct. 10.

The stakes for Oregon are the same as they were two weeks ago against USC. The Oklahoma State loss -- which, admittedly, looks much more forgivable now than it did when OSU was 0-1 with just the Tulsa loss on their resume -- heightens the stakes in every subsequent game for the preseason national title favorites. Dan Lanning's team isn't done with a loss, but it turns Nov. 7 at Ohio State into an absolute must-win.

2. No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska (noon ET, Fox): Would you believe it's been a decade since Nebraska was ranked higher than 22nd in the AP poll? Oh, you would? You're actually surprised it's not longer? Fair.

In the present, there's one 5-0 team in the Power 4 that's unranked, and it's Nebraska. Voters are skeptical after watching Matt Rhule's team start 5-1 each of the past two seasons and finish 7-6. The Huskers have dropped 32 in a row against ranked opponents, and Indiana is more than just a ranked opponent. The defending national champions have run the ball exceptionally well since the opener, averaging 282 yards per game and 6.8 a carry. If, and that's a 6-foot-7, 330-pound if, Nebraska can stop the run, the echoes might be awoken in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

3. Iowa State at No. 8 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN): This isn't so much about this game, but the next one. No. 3 Notre Dame is coming to Provo next Saturday night whether or not BYU beats Iowa State, but that contest will be orders of magnitude bigger if the home team is undefeated. In fact, far as I can tell, LaVell Edwards Stadium has never hosted a game of top-10 teams.

But for that to happen, BYU has to win this one first. You're getting Iowa State at home on a short week, when the second half will take place after midnight body-clock time for the visiting Cyclones. Feels like the Big 12 office has done everything it can to set the Cougars up for victory here, they've just got to take care of business.

4. No. 10 LSU at Kentucky (7 p.m. ET, ESPN): Ten SEC teams are 4-1 or better thus far, and nine are ranked 17th or higher by the AP. And then there's Kentucky. Will Stein's team is 2-0 in SEC road games, and their one home game saw a 17-13 halftime lead devolve into a 45-17 loss to Alabama. In LSU's second trip to the Bluegrass in nearly 20 years, perhaps the ghost of Andre Woodson can shine down upon the Wildcats.

5. No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC): Let's not mistake magnitude for stakes here. The winner could wake up Sunday as the No. 1 team in the country, but the loser will be viewed by most not 5-1, but 5-0.5. Especially if the weather plays a significant factor in the game. If the Bulldogs or the Tide miss the Playoff, it won't be because they lost to the Tide/Bulldogs.