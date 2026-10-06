Maine has reportedly made a coordinator change

Maine is making a change on offense with the Black Bears sitting at 1-5 and riding a five-game losing streak.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mikahael Waters has been relieved of his duties, according to multiple reports, including FOX Bangor and the Bangor Daily News.

Running backs coach Sean Green will take over as offensive coordinator and play caller. Offensive analyst Cooper Heisey has been promoted to running backs coach to fill Green's spot.

Maine athletics declined to comment Monday. Head coach Jordan Stevens is expected to address the media Tuesday.

The move comes two days after a 24-16 home loss to Sacred Heart. Maine led 9-0 before the Pioneers scored with 19 seconds left in the first half, and the Black Bears' final drive stalled at the Sacred Heart 47 on four straight incompletions. All of Maine's first-half points came on Samuel Tremblay field goals of 42, 45 and 37 yards. Caden Drezek completed 12 of 28 passes for 141 yards, and Eddie Buehler went 1 of 5 for 13 yards and was sacked twice.

Maine opened the season with a 21-18 win at Towson, then lost 55-3 at App State, 23-14 to Merrimack, 22-16 at Boston College, 43-17 at Elon and 24-16 to Sacred Heart.

The Black Bears are currently sitting at 1-2 in CAA play.

The Maine offense is averaging 14.5 points per game, which ranks 118th in the FCS, and 270.2 yards per game (115th). Maine is completing 52 percent of its passes (113th), averaging 96 rushing yards per game (110th) and converting 26.7 percent of its fourth downs (109th). Buehler and Drezek have alternated starts at quarterback.

In 2025, Maine went 6-6 overall and 5-3 in the CAA, and the offense averaged 29.5 points per game in conference play, the most by a Maine offense in 10 seasons. The Black Bears ran for 54 more yards per game than they did in 2024, and running back Rashawn Marshall earned Phil Steele Freshman All-America honors. In 2024, Waters' first season calling plays, quarterback Carter Peevy ranked 13th nationally in completion percentage.

Waters was in his eighth season in Orono. He arrived in July 2019 and coached tight ends through 2022, adding assistant special teams coordinator and pro liaison duties in 2022 before running special teams in 2023. Stevens promoted him to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2024 season. Before Maine, Waters was an offensive assistant at Augustana (2018), an offensive graduate assistant at Hawaii (2016-17) and a student assistant at Nevada under Brian Polian.

Green joined Stevens' staff this past spring after a successful run in the Maine high school ranks. He led Cape Elizabeth to the 2021 Class C state championship, then took over at Portland High in 2023, where he went 22-3 with two state championship game appearances and one title. Green also coached quarterbacks at the University of New England, where he worked in the booth on offensive play calling, in-game adjustments, practice scripting and opponent breakdown.

Green gets an extra week to install his plan. Maine is off this weekend and returns to action Oct. 17 at home against Bryant, a team the Black Bears beat 34-14 last season.