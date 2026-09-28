PJ Fleck attempts to explains his viral "blood brothers" moment after win over Washington

P.J. Fleck has never been accused of keeping his emotions in check on a Saturday. Even by his standards, what happened on the field in Seattle after Minnesota's 27-24 win over Washington went viral in a hurry.

On the final play of the game, senior linebacker Maverick Baranowski took a cleat to the face and came off the field bleeding from the mouth. When he found his head coach in the postgame celebration, Fleck wiped the blood off Baranowski's face and smeared it across his own cheek.

It was quite a moment, and didn't take long to catch on fire on various social media platforms

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck is FIRED UP after beating Washington 😭 pic.twitter.com/qBOgZHk39d — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2026

Fleck walked through that moment with Paul Allen during an appearance today on KFAN.

"For some reason, I thought it was best to take his blood and put it on my face and be blood brothers in that moment," Fleck said.

Right after the game, his explanation was even shorter. "Blood brother," Fleck told reporters, per FOX Sports. "Little blood on there I guess."

"He's a crazy man," Baranowski said. "I love that guy more than anyone and an awesome opportunity to share that moment with him."

Baranowski, a fifth-year senior, finished with seven tackles, a sack and an interception. The pick came after Anthony Smith hit the quarterback and forced an errant throw, and it set up a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quayd Hendryx.

In typical Fleck fashion, he took the opportunity to spin the message a different way as well.

"It also gives some attention to the American Red Cross, who declared a national blood crisis last summer, so go out and give blood. The Big Ten are part of the We Give Blood drive, and we are in 11th place in that Minnesota, so we need to pick it up. How about that?"

Minnesota led 21-10 at halftime and managed just two field goals after the break, so the defense had to close it out against a Husky comeback. The win was the Gophers' first on the road since a 24-7 victory at Wisconsin on Nov. 29, 2024, and it moved Minnesota to 3-1.

I joked on X that Fleck clearly wasn't subjected to the same Bloodborne Pathogens training required of high school football coaches across the country, and totally get that the blood part isn't for everyone. But when a five-year senior plays the way Baranowski did in a one-score Big Ten road game, and his first move afterward is to find his head coach, that tells you something about the relationship inside that locker room. Players at any age don't run to a coach they don't trust.

The Gophers get a quick turnaround in the spotlight. Minnesota hosts Michigan on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff in a Stripe Out at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

P.J. Fleck explains the viral “blood brothers” moment with Maverick Baranowski after the Gophers’ win.



“For some reason, I thought it was best to take his blood and put it on my face and be blood brothers in that moment.”😳



🎙️ Fleck with @PAOnTheMic on KFAN & @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/q600A7IXAJ — KFAN1003 (@KFAN1003) September 28, 2026