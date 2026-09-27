Sources: Albion decides to part ways with head coach Travis Rundle

Sources tell FootballScoop that Albion (D-III - MI) has decided to part ways with head coach Travis Rundle, four games into his fourth season leading his alma mater.

The rare mid-season decision for the Division III level comes after the Britons fell 63-0 at #16 Hope in Saturday's MIAA opener. Hope outgained Albion 513 yards to 66 and held the Brits to four first downs while Albion struggled to move the ball with a backup quarterback. It was the second straight shutout in the series, following a 62-0 Hope win last November, and the first time in the 97-game history of the rivalry that the Flying Dutchmen have blanked Albion in back-to-back meetings.

Albion has started the season 0-4. The Brits opened with home losses to Illinois Wesleyan (24-10) and #2 Wheaton (45-3), then dropped a 38-24 decision at Rose-Hulman before the trip to Holland.

The Rundle name is one that will be familiar to many. Travis' father, Craig Rundle, led the Britons from 1997 to 2018 and is the program's all-time winningest coach. Travis played quarterback for his dad from 1998 to 2001, earned All-MIAA honors twice and set program records for completions and attempts.

He started his coaching career on his father's staff, coaching linebackers at Albion in 2002, fore a stop at in 2003 at Saint Mary's (CA.). From there he went to the Big Ten ranks at Penn State, working as a defensive line graduate assistant from 2004 to 2006 and as a defensive quality control coach from 2007 to 2010.

Rundle then spent six seasons as defensive coordinator at Illinois Wesleyan (2011-16), where he also served as head strength and conditioning coach. He landed his first head coaching job at Sewanee in 2017 and stayed six seasons. As we noted back when Albion hired him, Rundle went 11-50 at Sewanee, including 2-8 in his final season.

Albion brought him home in January 2023 to replace Dustin Beurer, who left for Northwood after going 29-5 over four seasons, including back-to-back 9-1 campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

Rundle kept things steady early. The Brits went 7-3 with a 3-3 MIAA mark in 2023, then 7-3 and 5-2 in league play in 2024, finishing third in the MIAA both years.

Then 2025 didn't go according to plan. Albion finished 3-7 and 1-6 in the MIAA, and with this year's 0-4 start, the Brits are 3-11 since the start of last season. Rundle leaves his alma mater with an overall record of 17-17.

Sources have shared that offensive coordinator Stephen Wasil, who has served as the team's offensive coordinator since 2019, has been tabbed as the interim head coach. Albion hosts Kalamazoo for homecoming on October 3, with five more MIAA games to follow, including a visit from Alma on October 31.