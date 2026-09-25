NCAA moving to ban FBS staffers from attending games

While the rule is obviously in place to prevent tampering, the devil is in the details. Obviously, coaching staffs should not be in the stands with binoculars, pens and paper to scout players. But if an assistant DFO wants to buy a ticket to attend his or her alma mater's game during their bye week, where is the harm? (Okay, bad example. We all know DFOs don't get days off, but you get the point.) If a Georgia State coach wants to take his kids to the Peach Bowl, he should be allowed to take his kids to the Peach Bowl.