NCAA moving to ban FBS staffers from attending games

The FBS Oversight Committee is moving to ban football staffers from attending games in which their team is not participating, the NCAA announced today.
The Division I Men's Basketball Oversight Committee originally proposed a similar rule back in July, and the football committee has now asked the Division I Cabinet to amend the proposal to include football ahead of its Oct. 6-7 meetings.
Exceptions would be made for head coaches to attend postseason games in their home stadiums and the national championship game, and there are "limited exceptions" allowing coaches to attend games involving family members.
While the rule is obviously in place to prevent tampering, the devil is in the details. Obviously, coaching staffs should not be in the stands with binoculars, pens and paper to scout players. But if an assistant DFO wants to buy a ticket to attend his or her alma mater's game during their bye week, where is the harm? (Okay, bad example. We all know DFOs don't get days off, but you get the point.) If a Georgia State coach wants to take his kids to the Peach Bowl, he should be allowed to take his kids to the Peach Bowl.
The proposal must be approved by the DI Cabinet before it goes into effect.
Additionally, the Oversight Committee has amended its proposal to allow offseason practices and skill instruction to begin Feb. 1 instead of Jan. 1, as was previously proposed.