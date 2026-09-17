Update on Steve Belichick at North Carolina

Steve Belichick has resigned as North Carolina's defensive coordinator, the program announced Thursday. Secondary coach Brian Belichick is expected to take over as defensive coordinator, per CBS Sports. He called plays for UNC's first two games so far this season.

Steve Belichick had been on medical leave away from the team since Aug. 6. He is the second figure close to Bill Belichick to leave the team in recent weeks, following the resignation of general manager Michael Lombardi two weeks ago.

Steve Belichick came to North Carolina from Washington, where he spent one season as Washington's defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. All of his prior coaching experience came in coaching under his father in New England. Bill Belichick initially tried to strong-arm North Carolina into naming Steve its head coach-in-waiting, but that, obviously, did not and will not work out.

Belichick has been the target of an outside investigation, with sources telling WRAL in North Carolina that investigators have asked witnesses if they saw Belichick use drugs in the facility and/or provide drugs to players. “The investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure," North Carolina said in a statement on Thursday. Belichick's departure will be effective Oct. 27, when his medical leave expires, the school said. Belichick's resignation, coupled with Lombardi's, concludes UNC's internal investigation.

“We look forward to getting him back as soon as possible,” Bill Belichick said last month on his son's absence. “It's a medical situation so I really can't make any further comment."

North Carolina is off to a solid start in Steve's absence, especially defensively. The Tar Heels beat TCU 15-10 in Ireland and hammered East Tennessee State 35-3 last week. North Carolina hosts Clemson on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN).