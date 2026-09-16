Mike Norvell responds to viral images of moving truck outside his home

Photos of a box-style moving truck parked outside Mike Norvell's Tallahassee home started circulating on social media this week, and the timing did the rest.

Florida State fired athletic director Michael Alford on Monday, Norvell's buyout is one of the largest figures in the sport, and the Seminoles sit at 1-1 heading to Alabama on Saturday. Put those three things together and the internet was quick to come to its own conclusion about what was perceived to be a moving truck, drawing immediate comparisons to the famound Christmas Tree being outside of Jimbo Fisher's home on the curb a number of years ago as speculation linked him to the Texas A&M job.

Norvell was asked about it directly about ten minutes into his Alabama presser today.

"I don't look at things online much. My focus is entirely on the team; that is where I live. There is always going to be speculation and various opinions out there, but I have the opportunity to show up every day with the right attitude, the right mentality, and the right work ethic, pouring into these players. I believe in that."

"There have been disappointing results, and I have never sat here and tried to make an excuse—not once since I have been here. I don't do that. This is a result-oriented business, and our results have not been as good as we want them to be. However, I believe in the process, the work, and the players I coach, and we have the chance to get better. At the end of the day, regardless of the online world or opinions, I have incredible joy in coaching these players and representing this university. Even through difficult circumstances regarding results, I will show up every day to give all that I have and continue to fight to help these players go beyond what I know they can be. I am not searching for the speculation, but I know it will always be there."

Here is why a couple of trucks quickly turned into a national talking point.

Alford's firing on Monday handed the football decision, and its price tag, to interim athletic director Bruce Warwick and whoever Florida State hires to run the department full time. Norvell signed an eight-year extension before the 2024 season worth more than $84 million through 2031. He is owed 85 percent of the money left on the deal. Fire him without cause by December 31, 2026 and the bill lands around $51 million, per Sportico's reading of the contract. That figure drops to roughly $42.5 million after the 2027 season, then to about $34 million after 2028, and keeps sliding from there.

It's no secret that Norvell entered the season on among the hottest seats in college football. Florida State went 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025, missing a bowl both years. The 2025 finish stung more because it came after a 3-1 start that included a 31-17 win over then #8 Alabama. Losses to NC State and Florida down the stretch cost the Seminoles the postseason. Both years followed the 2023 run, when FSU went 13-1, won the ACC and got left out of the College Football Playoff, a snub Norvell has never stopped bringing up.

The Seminoles head to Tuscaloosa on Saturday looking for their first road win since 2023. Kickoff is set for 3:30pm EST on ABC. A win there quiets a lot of the noise, moving trucks included. A loss keeps cameras pointed at the driveway.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

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