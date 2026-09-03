Jeff Brohm pushes back on "mutual cancellation" narrative in 2026 and 2027 matchup with Georgia

Jeff Brohm has been careful about how he talks about Georgia walking away from a home-and-home with Louisville. On the latest Inside Louisville Athletics podcast, he stopped being quite so careful when asked about how their neutral site opener against Ole Miss this weekend came to be.

"We had Georgia for this year and I'm supposed to say that it was a mutual decision," Brohm said, then let a long pause do the rest of the work.

Jeff Brohm tonight on how the Ole Miss game came together:



‘We had Georgia for this year and I’m supposed to say that it was a mutual decision…. (Very long pause to reiterate that Georgia cancelled and it wasn’t mutual’



Love calling that out. Props to Ole Miss for stepping in pic.twitter.com/qkTDWaF9QE — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) September 3, 2026

Read between the lines and the message is clear enough: Georgia canceled, and it wasn't mutual.

The two schools had agreed to a home-and-home, with Georgia coming to Louisville in 2026 and the Cardinals making the return trip to Athens in 2027. Once the SEC moved to a nine-game conference schedule, the Bulldogs, who already play Georgia Tech every year and had Florida State on the 2027 docket, wanted the exit.

Brohm saw it coming. On his coaches show back on October 2 last fall, he said he was "hopeful that we can play the game, but I don't know where that's at right now," thus hinting that Georgia was the side looking for a way out.

Publicly, both programs settled on the neat and tidy version. Louisville AD Josh Heird framed it as a mutual cancellation and pointed out that Georgia would have owed Louisville a $1 million penalty to get out of the 2026 game. The schools left the door open for a neutral-site meeting sometime in the early 2030s.

Rather than scramble to fill the date with a guarantee-game, Louisville traded up. The Cardinals open the season against Ole Miss in the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff, a Sunday night game on September 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, kicking at 7:30 ET on ABC. Ole Miss, ranked No. 9, is the designated home team. Louisville comes in at No. 24.

The situation turned into a strong landing spot for a game that started off as a scheduling headache.

For those tracking the scheduling chess across the sport, this is the new math of the expanded SEC slate. Nonconference home-and-homes with league teams are getting harder to keep on the books, and the buyout numbers are real. Georgia had a million-dollar reason to reconsider, and ultimately decided to cancel anyway.