UAB Parts Ways with AD Mark Ingram; Basketball Coach Andy Kennedy Named Interim

The University of Alabama at Birmingham announced Tuesday a leadership transition in its athletics department, parting ways with longtime Director of Athletics Mark Ingram after 11 years.

UAB President Ray L. Watts praised Ingram’s contributions, noting significant milestones under his leadership, including major facility investments, the program’s move to the American Athletic Conference, and ongoing support for student-athletes and coaches.

“Mark has played an important role in the growth and evolution of UAB Athletics,” Watts said. “We are grateful for Mark’s dedication to UAB and the impact he has made over the past 11 years, and we wish him continued success in the years ahead.”

Ingram, who was named AD in May 2015 after serving as associate vice president/executive senior associate athletics director at Temple, expressed gratitude for his tenure.

“It has been an honor to serve UAB Athletics for the past 11 years,” Ingram said. “I am proud of the accomplishments we achieved together and grateful for the relationships that made those successes possible. I wish everyone connected with UAB Athletics great success in the future. I leave with tremendous pride in what we accomplished together.”

During Ingram’s time, UAB reinstated football (along with bowling and rifle), completed numerous facility projects, and transitioned from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. The Blazers won multiple conference titles across sports, including football and men’s basketball.

University leadership cited the ongoing transformation in college athletics as the reason for the change, stating it is the right time to position the department for its next era of growth.

Men’s basketball head coach Andy Kennedy will serve as interim director of athletics while UAB conducts a national search for a permanent replacement. Kennedy, one of the most recognizable figures in UAB athletics history, has led the Blazers’ men’s basketball program to consistent success, including multiple conference championships and postseason appearances since returning as head coach in 2020. A former UAB player and assistant, he is widely respected for his commitment to student-athlete success and elevating the program’s profile.

“Our commitment to athletics has never been stronger,” Watts said. “We are excited about the future and focused on supporting our student-athletes, coaches and fans as we continue to build on UAB’s momentum. Success increasingly depends on an institution’s ability to adapt, innovate, strengthen community partnerships, engage supporters, and compete in a rapidly changing environment. UAB is committed to doing exactly that.”

UAB emphasized its vision of supporting student-athlete success and well-being, strengthening fan engagement, expanding community support, enhancing fundraising, and building a sustainable model for long-term competitive excellence, with backing from the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.