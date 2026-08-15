Source: Alabama and Kalen DeBoer losing staff member to NFL

Sources tell FootballScoop that Alabama assistant wide receivers coach and analyst Torrey Gill has accepted a full-time job with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will work as a quality control coach with the receivers.

CBS Sports is also reporting the same.

For Gill, it's the move to the NFL is a payoff on a climb that started at the small college level. He got into the profession in 2016 at Tabor College, an NAIA program in Kansas, coaching wideouts. From there he stacked stops the way a lot of grinders do, one rung at a time: Whittier College out in California from 2019 to 2021, then a jump to the Division I level as an assistant receivers coach at New Mexico State, followed by the same role at Oregon State.

That path landed him at Alabama in March 2024, working the receiver room as an assistant and analyst. In Tuscaloosa, Gill helped develop Germie Bernard, who the Steelers traded up to grab at No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Coaching a room that produces a Day 2 pick in Tuscaloosa is the kind of line that gets NFL personnel people to pick up the phone.

Now Gill makes the jump to the league. Quality control is where a lot of good NFL coaches cut their teeth, and pairing him with the receivers means he'll be doing what he's done at every stop along the way. It's a natural fit, and it's the sort of move that keeps the analyst-to-NFL pipeline humming.

For the college coaches and aspiring NFL personnel watching this play out, there's a great lesson in his journey. Gill didn't start at a blue-blood. He started at Tabor and Whittier, did the work, and let the developmental track record and his work ethic do his talking for him.

NAIA and Division III coaches out there reading this can see a real map in Gill's unique path.

On the Alabama side, Kalen DeBoer's staff now has an opening to fill in the receivers room. The Tide already had to replace Bernard's production heading into the season, and losing a developmental coach mid-August adds another item to the list. Expect Alabama to move on a replacement before camp we get much deeper into camp.