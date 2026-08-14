Stu Holt is coming back to a place he knows well.

Jody Demling reports that the veteran assistant is joining Jeff Brohm's staff at Louisville, where he'll help with special teams and the offense.

The new gig marks a return trip for Holt, who spent three seasons on the Cardinals sideline during the Scott Satterfield era as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator from 2019 through 2021.

Holt has been a special teams guy for a long time, and he's coached just about everywhere including stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Appalachian State, Louisville, Virginia Tech. Holt was on Satterfield's staff in Boone before the two of them made the jump to Louisville together, so this isn't the first time he's followed a coaching relationship into a new building. He knows how to walk into a program and get to work.

Most recently he was at Virginia Tech, where he ran special teams and worked as an offensive assistant under Brent Pry. The skill set he brings to Louisville is someone who can coordinate the kicking game and still bring valuable insight to the offensive side of the ball.

For Brohm, this is another piece falling into place during an offseason that's seen real turnover on the staff. We reported late last year that Brohm was making significant changes on the defensive side, and Karl Maslowski handled special teams coordinator and linebacker duties in 2025. Adding a coach with Holt's background in the third phase gives Brohm a steady and proven hand there.

The Cards are coming off a good year. Louisville finished 9-4, went 4-4 in the ACC, and closed things out with a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. That's the third straight season of at least nine wins for Brohm at his alma mater. The 2025 group had some signature moments too, knocking off No. 2 Miami 24-21 behind four interceptions of Carson Beck and hanging a 41-0 shutout on rival Kentucky.

Holt has spent much of his career making special teams his calling card. He was a Broyles Award nominee at USF after the Bulls' special teams took a big jump on his watch.

At Louisville, he knows the city, has relationships with the high school coaches in the region, he has an understanding of the program's history, and he knows how Brohm wants to play.