Tulane drops pure fire with 2026 City Edition “King of Mardi Gras” uniforms

New Orleans is the KING of Mardi Gras, and the Green Wave just put the rest of college football on notice.

On Wednesday, Green Wave Football unveiled their 2026 City Edition uniforms in a high-energy video packed with floats, jesters, balloons, beads, and pure Uptown vibes. The look is everything you’d want from a NOLA-themed alternate: loud, detailed, and unapologetically festive.

New Orleans is the KING of Mardi Gras! 🎭#UptownFootball pic.twitter.com/V3WNqzOYeG — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 12, 2026





The full kit

Jersey: Classic Tulane green with “TULANE” across the chest in gold with purple accents. Numbers feature a one-of-a-kind purple/green/gold Mardi Gras triple-drop-shadow treatment that hits the front, back, and shoulders.

Details: Argyle collar (a nice nod to early-2000s Wave unis) that continues as a purple/green/gold argyle stripe down the sides of the pants. Alternating diamonds — one solid, one outlined with Mardi Gras beads. Beads also hang from the first and last letters of each nameplate.

Logo: The brand-new “Jester Angry Wave” (green Wave head in a purple-and-gold jester hat gripping a “TULANE” megaphone) appears for the first time on the collar and pants.

Helmet: Green shell with chrome-ish facemask, white center stripe loaded with diamond motifs, Mardi Gras color accents, and bead details.

Bottoms: White pants, green socks, and matching green-accented Nike cleats.

Official promo graphics break it all down with close-ups and call the whole package “The King of Mardi Gras City Edition.”





These will debut in Week 2 vs. South Alabama. The scheduling is chef’s-kiss petty given the town of Mobile's continuous attempts to lay claim to some portion of Mardi Gras.





Tulane already had one of, if not, the best set of uniforms in college football. This City Edition raises the bar again — packed with Easter eggs, local flavor, and just the right amount of chaos. Roll Wave.