Keith Heyward fires back at alma mater, countersues Oregon State for $2.4 million alleging retaliation, defamation

Keith Heyward is taking his alma mater to court.

The former Oregon State defensive coordinator, now the defensive backs coach at Cal, has countersued the Beavers for breach of contract and defamation, seeking $2,438,318 and alleging athletic director Scott Barnes retaliated against him after he left for Berkeley back in April 2025, according to OregonLive.

Oregon State sued Heyward this spring to recover a $50,000 buyout and a $6,500 relocation allowance it says he never repaid. Heyward does not dispute that the money is unpaid, according to court documents.

Instead, his argument is that he never owed it.

Heyward's attorney, Erick Haynie of Timberline Law Group, filed a 38-page response and countersuit earlier this week that lays out 10 legal defenses and frames Heyward's departure as a "constructive discharge." It centers on a Dec. 31, 2024 phone call in which, Heyward claims, Barnes told him Oregon State would not enforce his buyout and that his release was "unconditional."

"OSU's enforcement was selective, retaliatory, and pretextual rather than routine," Haynie wrote.

Heyward resigned in January 2025 after the death of his father and his mother's hospitalization. He had spent just one season calling the Beavers' defense, his third coaching stop in Corvallis and a return to the program where he started 35 consecutive games at cornerback from 1997 through 2000 and started in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl rout of Notre Dame under Dennis Erickson. He has held coordinator titles at USC, Oregon, and UNLV and spent a season in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to coming back to Corvallis as defensive coordinator.

The countersuit claims Barnes and former coach Trent Bray told Heyward in March 2025 he could go "anywhere else but Cal." Heyward says he first contacted Bray about returning to Oregon State on Feb. 11, 2025, and was told the staff was full. He reached out to assistant athletic director Jacque Bruns and Bray again on March 19 to confirm the buyout would not be enforced, and claims Bray said he was "good" with Heyward going "anywhere else but Cal," adding, "if it was ASU or any other school, I would have no problem."

Heyward took the Cal defensive backs job in April 2025. Oregon State moved to collect the buyout and relocation money on May 14, 2025, weeks after he was hired in Berkeley.

Heyward's defamation claim centers on a defensive playbook. He says an unnamed Oregon State staffer told Barnes and Bray he "stole or misappropriated" the Beavers' defensive playbook right before he left, then admitted in writing the accusation was "completely fabricated." Heyward alleges Barnes passed the claim along to Cal in August 2025 anyway.

Heyward says current Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard and then-defensive coordinator Lance Guidry (who has since become the defensive coordinator at Memphis) contacted him about coming back this past December and January, but that Barnes blocked the hire, doubled-down on the playbook accusation and overall "acted outside the scope of his employment and for personal reasons."

The $2.4 million figure breaks down into damages of between $1.2 million and $2.4 million tied to lost employment opportunities, roughly $425,000 in the compensation gap between his Oregon State salary and what he has earned at Cal, at least $250,000 in what they are calling reputational harm, $109,315 for the stretch he was out of football entirely, and $5,000 for Oregon State failing to provide the full Corvallis Country Club membership his contract called for.