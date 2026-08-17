If you watched Donald Tabron II's commitment ceremony this weekend and did a double take at the table, you were not alone.

The Cass Tech junior, one of the best quarterbacks in the country in the 2028 class, lined up four hats before making his pick. Three of them made all the sense in the world: LSU, Texas A&M and Oregon, blue bloods who have been chasing him for a while now.

The fourth? Northwood University, a high-academic Division II program in Midland, Michigan where head coach Dusty Beurer led the Timberwolves to the Division II playoffs last season after a 9-2 season which was his third at the helm after helping solidify Albion (D-III - MI) as a perennial playoff contender with 8-2, 9-2, and 9-1 seasons during the 2019, 2021, and 2022 campaigns.

That is not a typo. A five-star quarterback with 35 offers gave a D-II school a seat at the table right alongside the SEC and the Big Ten, and coaches all over social media had some fun with it. The D Zone shared the photo from the ceremony.

When the hats came off, Tabron picked Texas A&M.

For those who have not followed his recruitment closely, Tabron is the No. 3 quarterback in the 2028 class and a top-30 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He is listed at around 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, and the tape backs up the ranking. He is 23-1 as a starter at Cass Tech with back-to-back Detroit Public School League titles, a 2024 Division 1 state championship and a runner-up finish in 2025. He threw for 2,819 yards and 35 touchdowns last fall and is sitting on 4,502 yards and 52 scores through two seasons. The Detroit Free Press named him its preseason Athlete of the Year this summer.

The Aggies are getting him at a good time for the program. Mike Elko's group went 11-2 in 2025 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history before dropping their opener to Miami. Tabron cited Elko along with offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch as reasons behind his pick. He is an honors student and plans to load up on AP courses so he can enroll early in College Station.

The Northwood hat is the detail everyone will remember, and there is something to like about a kid at his level keeping a Division II school in the picture, whatever the story behind it. For coaches, it is a good reminder that recruiting relationships get built at every level, and you never know whose ceremony table you might end up on.

You can bet Northwood will be using that photo in recruiting and promotional material for future classes.

Tabron does not officially sign for a while yet, and a lot can happen between now and 2028. For now, the Aggies have their quarterback of the future, and the east side of Michigan has produced another highly coveted signal caller.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for more.

Cass Tech 2028 QB Donald Tabron II has LSU, Texas A&M, Northwood, and Oregon hats lined up at his commitment ceremony.@donaldtabronII @Detroit_CTFB pic.twitter.com/OElaY8odYj — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) August 15, 2026