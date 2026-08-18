AFCA releases 2026 Division II preseason Top 25 (Division II Football)

Division II Football

AFCA releases 2026 Division II preseason Top 25

By Zach Barnett

Aug 18, 202612 hours ago

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The 2026 Division II season will begin as 2025 ended -- with Ferris State on top. 

Tony Annese's Bulldogs booked their second consecutive national championship and fourth in five years last December with a 42-21 win over Harding, completing a wire-to-wire run atop the Division II rankings. A unanimous selection at No. 1, Ferris State carries a 30-game winning streak into the season, last losing at Pittsburg State to open the 2024 campaign. Ferris State opens the 2026 season at No. 4 Pittsburg State on Aug. 27. 

Elsewhere, returning runner-up Harding remains at No. 2, while Kutztown checks in at No. 3. Kutztown was 14-1 last season, falling to Harding in the Division II semifinals. Harding is the only team other than Ferris State to win the national title this decade. 

The full poll:

1. Ferris State (Mich.) -- 771 points (31 first-place votes)
2. Harding (Ark.) -- 738
3. Kutztown (Pa.) -- 684
4. Pittsburg State (Kan.) -- 647
5. Minnesota State -- 587
6. Colorado State-Pueblo -- 581
7. Central Washington -- 478
8. Northwest Missouri State -- 470
9. Grand Valley State (Mich.) -- 451
9. UIndy -- 451
11. Western Colorado -- 379
12. Minnesota-Duluth -- 372
13. Ashland (Ore.) -- 328
14. Virginia Union -- 318
15. Newberry (Ga.) -- 276
16. Findlay (Ohio) -- 250
17. Frostburg State (Md.) -- 228
18. UT-Permian Basin -- 197
19. Wingate (NC) -- 183
20. Augustana (SD) -- 181
21. Albany State (Ga.) -- 172
22. Western Oregon -- 165
23. Johnson C. Smith (NC) -- 159
24. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) -- 146
25. Indiana (Pa.) -- 97

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