AFCA releases 2026 Division II preseason Top 25

The 2026 Division II season will begin as 2025 ended -- with Ferris State on top.

Tony Annese's Bulldogs booked their second consecutive national championship and fourth in five years last December with a 42-21 win over Harding, completing a wire-to-wire run atop the Division II rankings. A unanimous selection at No. 1, Ferris State carries a 30-game winning streak into the season, last losing at Pittsburg State to open the 2024 campaign. Ferris State opens the 2026 season at No. 4 Pittsburg State on Aug. 27.

Elsewhere, returning runner-up Harding remains at No. 2, while Kutztown checks in at No. 3. Kutztown was 14-1 last season, falling to Harding in the Division II semifinals. Harding is the only team other than Ferris State to win the national title this decade.

The full poll: