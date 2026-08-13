A study of the SEC starting quarterbacks in 2026

Here's a ranking.

1. 15

2. 15

3. 29

4. 21

5. 20

6. 0

7. 24

8. 0

9. 1/0

10. 2

11. 24

13. 0

14. 0

15. 2

16. 1

Here's another ranking.

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ole Miss

4. Texas A&M

5. LSU

6. Alabama

7. Oklahoma

8. Tennessee

9. Florida

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Auburn

13. Vanderbilt

14. Kentucky

15. Mississippi State

16. Arkansas

As you've likely guessed by now, the first ranking is the SEC's predicted order of finish, with the career starts of the expected QB1 replacing the team name.

While only 12 of the 16 SEC schools have a named or expected starter, the remaining four battles -- Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt -- have a combined one career start among the combatants. The median number of starts an SEC quarterback will bring into this season is 15.5. Among the expected top seven teams though -- all of whom have been to the CFP within the last two years or coached by someone who has -- the number jumps to 20.

Correlation or causation? Probably a little of both. Either way, the median SEC quarterback, especially the median title-contending SEC quarterback, is in his fourth year of college, heading into his second full season as a starter. He may or may not be with the program he signed with out of high school, but either way he's seen some things since leaving the nest -- on the field, and in life. Maybe he's lost a quarterback battle elsewhere, or he had to sit and wait behind someone else.

SEC QBs by Signing Class

2026: 0

2025: 1

2024: 1

2023: 6

2022: 3

2021: 1

SEC QBs by Home State

2: Tennessee

1: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas

As of this writing, Arch Manning is the only former 5-star slated to start in the SEC this fall. That number could grow as high as four by opening day, if Jared Curtis (Vanderbilt), Faizon Brandon (Tennessee), and Keelon Russell (Alabama) win their respective battles. And if they do, that will just move the newest crop of star-studded pups onto the next, more challenging battle: beating out a pack of more experienced signal callers for the SEC title.

SEC QBs by Recruiting Ranking

5-star: 1

Top-100 4-star: 1

4-star: 6

3-star: 3

Unrated: 1

SEC Expected Starters at a Glance

Alabama -- too close to call

KJ Jackson, Arkansas

third-year player with one start and six appearances; signed with Arkansas out of Montgomery, Ala.; 3-star in the class of 2024

Byrum Brown, Auburn

fifth-year player with 32 starts in 35 games; signed with South Florida out of Raleigh, N.C.; 3-star in the class of 2022

Florida -- too close to call

Gunner Stockton, Georgia

fifth-year player with 15 starts across 23 games; signed with Georgia out of Tiger, Ga.; 4-star in the class of 2022

Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

fourth-year player with 10 appearances and no starts; signed with Notre Dame out of Hendersonville, Tenn.; 4-star in the class of 2023

Sam Leavitt, LSU

fourth-year player with 20 starts in 24 games, missing final portion of 2025 due to a foot injury; signed with Michigan State out of West Linn, Ore., arrived at LSU by way of Arizona State; 4-star in the class of 2023

Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

second-year player with two starts in 11 appearances; signed with Mississippi State out of Macon, Miss.; top-100 4-star in the class of 2025

Austin Simmons, Missouri

fourth-year player with two starts in 17 games; signed with Ole Miss out of Miami; 4-star in the class of 2023

John Mateer, Oklahoma

fifth-year player with 24 starts in 36 games; signed with Washington State out of Little Elm, Texas; 3-star in the class of 2022

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

sixth-year player with 29 starts in 38 appearances; signed with Ferris State out of Grand Rapids, Mich.; unrated recruit in the class of 2021

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

fourth-year player who has started all 24 games in which he's appeared; signed with South Carolina out of Florence, S.C; 4-star in the class of 2023

Tennessee -- too close to call

Arch Manning, Texas

fourth-year player with 15 starts across 25 appearances; signed with Texas out of New Orleans; a 5-star in the class of 2023

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

fourth-year player with 21 starts in 27 games; signed with Texas A&M out of Nashville; a 4-star in the class of 2023

Vanderbilt -- too close to call