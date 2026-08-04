Pierce College places football program on hiatus for 2026 season

Los Angeles Pierce College has confirmed it is placing its football program on hiatus for the 2026 season and will not field a team this fall.

Players were informed of the decision Monday morning by head coach James Sims and encouraged to seek opportunities at other programs if they want to compete this season. The school delayed a final call as long as possible while monitoring roster numbers over the summer in hopes they would grow sufficiently.

In its official statement, Pierce cited health and safety concerns for student-athletes as the primary reason:“Los Angeles Pierce College has made the difficult decision to place its football program on hiatus for the 2026 season.

“This decision was made after a careful evaluation of the program and with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our highest priority. While we are disappointed that we will not field a football team this season, our immediate focus is supporting our student-athletes and helping those who wish to continue competing identify opportunities with other collegiate programs. We are working closely with the Southern California Football Association and other area colleges to provide opportunities for student-athletes to compete. Our priority is minimizing disruption to students’ academic progress and while supporting their athletic goals.”

The statement did not address whether the Brahmas intend to return in 2027.

This is the second Southern California Football Association program to pause football for 2026. Orange Coast College announced a similar hiatus in April, citing insufficient roster size for safe and competitive play, and plans to rebuild with the goal of returning in 2027.

Pierce, located in Woodland Hills, has struggled on the field for more than a decade, failing to produce a winning season since 2013. Sims, who previously served as interim head coach and was appointed permanently in 2022, has not publicly commented on the decision.

The program has a notable alumni history that includes former Chicago Bears quarterback Erik Kramer, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jimmy Allen, former Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong and CFL quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

Junior college football programs have long served as important enrollment drivers at the two-year level. Pierce’s decision, coming just weeks before the start of the season, leaves current players scrambling for new homes while the Southern California Football Association and neighboring schools work to absorb them.