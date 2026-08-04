ESPN sets talent roster for 2026 college football season

Believe it or not, ESPN plans to cover college football yet again in 2026.

With the season officially around the corner, the de facto official network of college football unveiled its full roster for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday. Like the teams they cover, announcers have their own transfer portal, so with a roster this big there's bound to be turnover.

Off the top, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit return to the ABC/ESPN top booth for the 13th straight season, and their sixth with the omnipresent Holly Rowe working sidelines. Fowler and Herbsreit have been at ESPN together for 30 seasons, and this fall marks Herbstreit's 21st as the network's top college football game analyst. Former SEC/Sun Belt coordinator of officials Steve Shaw has been hired as the No. 1 crew's rules analyst. They'll have Clemson at LSU in Week 1, Ohio State at Texas in Week 2, and LSU at Ole Miss in Week 3.

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy are back for their fourth season in the No. 2 booth, but joined by Katie George for the first time on sidelines. Molly McGrath is now working full-time on the NFL after ESPN's acquisition of NFL Network, so she and George essentially swapped jobs.

The top five crews remain unchanged save for the promotions of Kris Budden and Stormy Buonantony on sidelines. Dave Pasch is now full-time with ESPN after a quarter century calling Arizona Cardinals games on radio, which means there's a chance he could miss select Saturdays depending upon his NFL work.

New assignments in italics

No. 1 crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sidelines)

No. 2 crew: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Katie George

No. 3 crew: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Kris Budden

No. 4 crew: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Stormy Buonantony

No. 5 crew: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

No. 6 crew: Tom Hart, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Elsewhere, Chase Daniel has been promoted to Thursday night work, primarily calling American and Sun Belt games. Barrie and Daniel will then hop the same flight to host SEC Nation each Saturday morning.

As previously reported, ESPN broke up the well-received SEC Network primetime crew, and Matt Schumacker, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray and Taylor Davis will now call the network's top game each Saturday. Rodgers will call ACC/Big 12 games alongside Mike Monaco and Dana Boyle, Hart will slide in alongside Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich to replace the outgoing Mark Jones, who left ESPN after 36 years. Cubelic is still with ESPN, but moved down the depth hart. Former Pitt quarterback Max Browne will be Wes Durham's fourth different analyst in four years on the ACC Network top crew, working alongside newcomer Madison Fitzpatrick.

Weeknight/Network crews

Thursday Nights: Matt Barrie, Chase Daniel, Paul Carcaterra

Friday Nights: Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, Dana Boyle

SEC Network: Matt Schumacker, Aaron Murray, Taylor Davis

ACC Network: Wes Durham, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick

HBCU Spotlight: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Returning ESPN crews

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingolia

Jason Ross, Jr., Tyoka Jackson

Eric Frede, Jack Ford

New ESPN crews

Jay Alter, Tom Luginbill, Lauren Sisler

Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Morgan Uber

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Michella Chester

Dave Neal, Cole Cubelic, Tori Petry

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Kendra Douglas

Roxy Bernstein, Dave Clawson, Madison Hock

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman

Chuckie Kempf, Dustin Fox

Ted Emrich, Fozzy Whittaker